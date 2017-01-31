Nigerian man with 86 wives dies at ripe old age of 93

All his 86 wives were around him when he died. (Screengrab/Youtube)

Muhammadu Bello Masaba ‘passed away on Saturday in his home surrounded by his family’, Salahu Bello, his spokesman, told AFP by telephone from Niger state, central Nigeria. The man was once ordered by an Islamic court to divorce 82 of his 86 wives. According to Islamic law, Masaba was told to keep only four – the maximum allowed by Islam.

A sharia court in Minna in 2008 held Masaba in “incendiary contempt of religious laws and contracting unlawful marriage to 86 wives”. But Masaba or “Baba” (father) as he was mostly called, refused and insisted that no religious tenets were breached by him.

All his 86 wives and 20 of their 170 children protested in support of him outside the Niger state ministry of justice. The case was later dropped. Salahu Bello said, “He died at the age of 93 and anyone who lives to that age should be expected to have health challenges. Baba wouldn’t take medicine and wouldn’t advise people to take medicine. That is how he lived. His family is intact. All his 86 wives were around him when he died.”