WEF 2017: NGOs call for rejecting politics of fear and division

Days before Donald Trump assumes office of the US President, a group of global non-profit groups today asked world leaders here at the WEF meet to reject politics of fear and division. In a joint declaration, heads of six leading campaign groups, including Salil Shetty, Secretary General, Amnesty International, and Ricken Patel, Executive Director, Avaaz, said political and business leaders present at Davos must “immediately and urgently repudiate narratives of fear, division and blame, and recommit themselves to working together towards a free, just, sustainable and equitable world”.

The declaration was made days before Trump is inaugurated as President of the United States and also signed by leaders of Greenpeace International, International Trade Union Confederation, Oxfam International, and Transparency International.

They strongly condemned “the new climate of permissiveness for hate crimes and discrimination which has arisen in numerous countries” and stressed that “those who peddle the politics of fear and scapegoating are offering the wrong remedies to social and economic grievances”.

“Our message to world leaders who do not respect human rights is clear: our organisations and the millions of people who stand behind us and the wider movement for human rights and social justice are watching you,” the declaration stated.

“We will resist any unjust action every step of the way and make sure you are held to account.” They further said they “strongly condemn the growing use of hate speech and deeply irresponsible casting of collective blame onto minority groups for real or perceived social and economic ills.

“The new climate of permissiveness for hate crimes and discrimination which has arisen in numerous countries is deeply alarming, and needs to be tackled urgently and deliberately. “At the same time, we recognise that self-styled “anti-establishment” or “populist” politicians and leaders have tapped into a deep sense of disillusionment among people which is often rooted in social and economic grievances and anger over gaping inequality, massive corruption, the decent work deficit, impunity, and the unaccountable exercise of power.

“However, we believe that those who peddle the politics of fear and scapegoating have offered absolutely the wrong remedies to these grievous ills. The solutions lie instead in policies which seek to ensure social justice, accountability, transparency, decent work, and the fulfilment of all human rights, including economic, social, labour, and environmental rights.

“We also protest strongly at the trend whereby countless organisations and individuals working for justice and human rights face a constant barrage of criticism, threats and violence, which for some has been a matter of life and death, with little or no redress.”