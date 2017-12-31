New Zealand ushers in New Year 2018; here is how the country celebrated

About 3,000 rockets burst in the night sky. (ANI)

As the year 2017 drew to a close, New Zealand celebrated by ringing in the new year in style. The country was the first among a number of countries that have ushered in the new year, while other countries including India are waiting for their turn to celebrate. New Zealand welcomed the new year with spectacular fireworks. Hundreds of people were also heading to city centres to welcome the new year with a positive attitude and hope that next 12 months their lives will be even better off and more joyful. About 3,000 rockets burst in the night sky.

In Auckland, people were treated to reggae music from local bands. In Rotorua, a number of entertainment events have also been organised. Alcohol has been banned in many parts of the country including Frankton, Queenstown, Arrowtown, Hawea, and Wanaka. Samoa was the first country to celebrate the New Year as midnight struck on the islands. Every year people from across the globe visit the country on new year eve in order to watch the people of the country welcome it not only with fireworks but also with traditional dancing.

Australia welcomed the new year with a rainbow-themed fireworks in Sydney. About 1.5 million spectators are expected to witness the pyrotechnics, an AFP report said.

Countries like China, Japan and South Korea will also show a number of displays in their countries to usher in the New Year. In Lon, more than 2,50,000 people are expected to come to streets to celebrate the day amid tight security.

Fireworks light Australia’s Sydney Habour to welcome the New Year. (ANI)

In India, security has been tightened all across the country ahead of the new year. Security in various states including Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, and Amritsar has been beefed up. In Goa, the Calangute police has tightened its security pointing out that the state is the hot spot for tourists in New Year is likely to stay a target for anti-social elements.

In Mumbai, safety arrangement in for the celebration has also been tightened after the recent pub fire incident in the city which claimed 14 lives.