New York tops list of cities the ultra rich prefer to live, beats Hong Kong, Tokyo, says Wealth X report

New York City in the United States has the highest number of residents with $30 million or more in assets in 2016, a report by Wealth-X , a company that does research on ultra-high net worth (UHNW) individuals has said, as per a Business Insider report. The number of wealthy people in the city has risen by 9 percent to 8,350 from 2015, which is just under 1 percent of the city’s overall population. New York is closely followed by Hong Kong and Tokyo in top three, suggesting that ultra wealthies prefer their residences in financial hubs, the report said.
The Wealth X had used its database of UHNW individuals to do study on the total population of rich people in the world’s major cities. As per the report, the final population results has been estimated to the nearest 10. Cities in the US have dominated the list with more half coming in top 32, while cities in the Middle East, Latin America, Africa, or the Pacific regions could not make to the list. Here is the fill list of top 32 cities where ultra rich prefer to stay, as per report.
1. New York-Newark-Jersey City, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania
2. Hong Kong
3. Tokyo, Japan
4. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California
5. London, England
6. Paris, France
7. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin
8. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC, Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia
9. Osaka-Kyoto (Keihanshin MMA), Japan
10. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas
11. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, California
12. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas
13. Singapore
14. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts, New Hampshire
15. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland
16. Zurich, Switzerland
17. Toronto, Canada
18. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington
19. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia
20. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Florida
21. Nagoya (Chukyo MAA), Japan
22. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California
23. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minnesota, Wisconsin
24. Stockholm, Sweden
25. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Michigan
26. Taipei, Taiwan
27. Seoul, South Korea
28. Munich, Germany
29. San Diego-Carlsbad, California
30. Moscow, Russia
31. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Arizona
32. Shanghai, China