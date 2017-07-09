New York tops list of cities the ultra rich prefer to live, beats Hong Kong, Tokyo, says Wealth X report

New York is closely followed by Hong Kong and Tokyo in top three. (Representation image)

New York City in the United States has the highest number of residents with $30 million or more in assets in 2016, a report by Wealth-X , a company that does research on ultra-high net worth (UHNW) individuals has said, as per a Business Insider report. The number of wealthy people in the city has risen by 9 percent to 8,350 from 2015, which is just under 1 percent of the city’s overall population. New York is closely followed by Hong Kong and Tokyo in top three, suggesting that ultra wealthies prefer their residences in financial hubs, the report said.

The Wealth X had used its database of UHNW individuals to do study on the total population of rich people in the world’s major cities. As per the report, the final population results has been estimated to the nearest 10. Cities in the US have dominated the list with more half coming in top 32, while cities in the Middle East, Latin America, Africa, or the Pacific regions could not make to the list. Here is the fill list of top 32 cities where ultra rich prefer to stay, as per report.

1. New York-Newark-Jersey City, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania

2. Hong Kong

3. Tokyo, Japan

4. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California

5. London, England

6. Paris, France

7. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin

8. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC, Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia

9. Osaka-Kyoto (Keihanshin MMA), Japan

10. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas

11. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, California

12. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas

13. Singapore

14. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts, New Hampshire

15. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland

16. Zurich, Switzerland

17. Toronto, Canada

18. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington

19. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia

20. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Florida

21. Nagoya (Chukyo MAA), Japan

22. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California

23. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minnesota, Wisconsin

24. Stockholm, Sweden

25. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Michigan

26. Taipei, Taiwan

27. Seoul, South Korea

28. Munich, Germany

29. San Diego-Carlsbad, California

30. Moscow, Russia

31. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Arizona

32. Shanghai, China