New York terror attack: Six killed after van mows down cyclists

A law enforcement official says at least six people were killed and nine injured when a rented van drove on a bike path near the World Trade Center in New York City. (reuters)

A law enforcement official says at least six people were killed and nine injured when a rented van drove on a bike path near the World Trade Center in New York City. The official was familiar with the investigation but wasn’t authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The driver of the rented Home Depot van emerged from the vehicle screaming. The official says the man had two imitation firearms. Police say the man was shot by officers and is in custody. The official says it is being investigated as a possible case of terrorism.

The White House says President Donald Trump has been briefed on the vehicle that drove onto a bike path near the World Trade Center and struck several people. White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the president and New York native has been briefed by White House chief of staff John Kelly and ”will be continually updated as more details are known.” Sanders says, ”Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected.”