New York terror attack happened just 5 blocks from Priyanka Chopra’s US house; what she saw while driving back home

Yet another cowardly incident of terror attack. (Photos from Twitter)

In yet another cowardly incident of terror attack, 8 people were killed by New York motorist. A man in a rented pickup truck drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Centre memorial on Tuesday, killing at least eight people and injuring several others in what the mayor called a particularly cowardly act of terror. And, all this happened just 5 blocks from Bollywood and Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra. The Quantico actress took to Twitter to confirm this. “Nyc.. As resilient as ever. I❤️u. My condolences to everyone affected by this tragedy,” Priyanka wrote on Twitter. “This happened 5 blocks from my home,As I drive back home from work,Dreary sirens remind me that this is the state of the world #nyc #peace, ” she added in another tweet.

Cities around the globe have been on alert against attacks by extremists in vehicles. The Islamic State has been encouraging its followers to mow down people, and Britain, France and Germany have all seen deadly vehicle attacks in recent months and years.

The 29-year-old driver was shot by police after jumping out of the truck with what turned out to be a fake gun in each hand, officials said. He was taken into custody. His condition was not immediately disclosed.

Witnesses described a scene of panic and blood, with people screaming in fear and the path strewn with bodies and mangled bicycles.

The White House said President Donald Trump was briefed on the attack.