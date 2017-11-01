New York Terror Attack: 8 killed, ISIS-inspired attacker held, Donald Trump takes tough stance on travellers; top developments so far

New York Terror Attack: The deadliest terrorist attack on the New York City since September 11, 2001, has taken place in the wee hours of Wednesday. At least eight people were killed and 11 others injured in Lower Manhattan after a gunman in a truck plowed through a busy road near the World Trade Centre. (Reuters image)

New York Terror Attack: The deadliest terrorist attack on the New York City since September 11, 2001, has taken place in the wee hours of Wednesday. At least eight people were killed and 11 others injured in Lower Manhattan after a gunman in a truck plowed through a busy road near the World Trade Centre. The suspect was shot in the stomach before being arrested. He was identified as 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov. Saipov hails from Uzbekistan, according to reports. The incident took place along the normally gridlocked West Side Highway, a major thoroughfare that runs along the western edge of Manhattan by the Hudson River. Notably, Manhattan is considered as the most densely populated borough of New York City.

Here is all you want to know about New York Terror Attack

1. The attacker left a roughly mile-long crime scene: a tree-lined bike path strewn with mangled bicycles and their parts.

2. Police said the truck drove south after entering a pedestrian and bicycle path, where it struck multiple people. Six men were pronounced dead at the scene on the cycle lane and two other people were dead on arrival at the hospital.

3. After smashing the truck into a school bus, injuring two adults and two children, the suspect exited the truck displaying “imitation firearms” and was shot by police, according to the New York police department (NYPD).

4. President Donald Trump said he had ordered more robust “extreme vetting” of travellers coming into the United States.

Take a look at Donald Trump tweet

I have just ordered Homeland Security to step up our already Extreme Vetting Program. Being politically correct is fine, but not for this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

5. “I have just ordered Homeland Security to step up our already Extreme Vetting Program. Being politically correct is fine, but not for this!” Trump tweeted. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of today’s terrorist attack in New York City and their families,” Trump had said in a statement after the attack.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra tweet

This happened 5 blocks from my home,As I drive back home from work,Dreary sirens remind me that this is the state of the world #nyc #peace ???? — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) November 1, 2017

6. Earlier, the US president took to Twitter to decry the attack, saying “we must not allow ISIS to return”. “In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.!” Trump tweeted. “We must not allow ISIS to return, or enter, our country after defeating them in the Middle East and elsewhere. Enough!” he said in another tweet.

Watch- Photo of the suspect

7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned the terror attack in New York which has left eight persons dead. “Strongly condemn the terror attack in New York City. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with those injured,” PM Modi tweeted this morning.

8. Actress Priyanka Chopra, who stays in New York, tweeted saying,”This happened 5 blocks from my home, As I drive back home from work, Dreary sirens remind me that this is the state of the world… Nyc.. As resilient as ever. I❤️u. My condolences to everyone affected by this tragedy.”