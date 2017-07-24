New video of Somalia-based al-Shabab calls Donald Trump brainless billionaire

The Somalia-based al-Shabab is mocking President Donald Trump in a new video that calls him a “brainless billionaire” as his administration steps up military efforts against the extremist group. (Source: Reuters)

The SITE Intelligence Group says the video released today includes the criticism of Trump as it addresses next month's presidential election in neighboring Kenya. Al-Shabab has claimed a growing number of deadly attacks in Kenya as the election approaches, and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared a new offensive against the extremists.

Trump has approved expanded military operations against al-Shabab, including more aggressive airstrikes and considering parts of southern Somalia areas of active hostilities. The new video says US voters elected “arguably the most stupid president a country could ever have.” Al-Shabab has become the deadliest Islamic extremist group in Africa.