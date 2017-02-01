New book on Hillary Clinton to shed light on 2016 president election loss

(Reuters)

Hillary Rodham Clinton will publish a new book of personal essays which will include her experiences in the 2016 presidential campaign.

The essays will be inspired by the hundreds of quotations she has been collecting for decades.

“These are the words I live by,” said Clinton, who will use them to tell stories from her life, up to and including her experiences in the 2016 presidential campaign.

“These quotes have helped me celebrate the good times, laugh at the absurd times, persevere during the hard times and deepen my appreciation of all life has to offer.”

You may also like to watch

She will use them as jumping off points for reflections on the future.

“I hope by sharing these words and my thoughts about them, the essays will be meaningful for readers.”

The yet-to-be titled book will be published by the Simon & Schuster trade imprint in the fall of 2017, and will be edited by President & Publisher Jonathan Karp and Vice President & Executive Editor Priscilla Painton.

The book will also be published by Simon & Schuster’s international companies in Australia, Canada, India and the United Kingdom, and in audiobook by Simon & Schuster Audio.

Carolyn Reidy, President and CEO of publisher Simon & Schuster announced the acquisition of world publishing rights in all formats of the book from Robert B Barnett of Williams & Connolly, who represented the author.