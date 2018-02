Deuba made the announcement during a televised address to the nation.

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba resigned from his post on Thursday. K.P. Oli will replace him as the 41st Prime Minister of the Himalayan nation later in the day. Deuba made the announcement during a televised address to the nation. His government is credited with holding successful elections following the announcement of the new constitution in 2015. The outgoing Prime Minister will meet President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and hand over his resignation.

