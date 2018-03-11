Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli to take vote of confidence today

The senior-most member of the Parliament Mahantha Thakur made the announcement at a Parliamentary meeting held on Saturday.

The newly elected Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli will take the vote of confidence at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, in compliance with Article 76(4) of the Constitution. The senior-most member of the Parliament Mahantha Thakur made the announcement at a Parliamentary meeting held on Saturday. As per Constitution, new Prime Minister should win the vote of confidence from the Parliament within 30 days of appointment.

Oli was sworn in as the 38th Prime Minister of Nepal, on February 15, and President Bidya Devi Bhandari administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 65-year-old Prime Minister. Oli previously served as the country’s prime minister from October 11, 2015 to August 3, 2016, and is the first premier of Nepal after the promulgation of the new constitution in 2015. Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) UML’s Oli is well-known for his pro-China stance.