Nepal minister stresses road connectivity with India, China

Nepalese Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Ramesh Lekhak, has said that increasing road connectivity with China and India would enhance the country’s economic prosperity. (Reuters)

Nepalese Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Ramesh Lekhak, has said that increasing road connectivity with China and India would enhance the country’s economic prosperity. Inaugurating the 41st Annual General Meeting of the Birgunj Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday, he underlined the need for increased investment from the private sector for economic development, the Himalayan Times.

You May Also Like To Watch This:

The minister pledged that he would forward a proposal to the government for making Birgunj a transport zone. He also added that 84 percent of the contracting works have been completed for the construction of the Postal Highway, the backbone for the economic development of the Tarai Madhes.

Meanwhile, he also stated that the government has registered the constitution amendment bill in the parliament aimed at resolving the Madhes problem and also expressed the confidence the Constitution would be amended incorporating the sentiments of the people of the Tarai Madhes.