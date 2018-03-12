Nepal Plane Crash LIVE updates: US-Bangla Airlines aircraft crashes at Tribhuvan International Airport, Kathmandu, many dead

Nepal Plane crash LIVE UPDATES: Passenger plane crashes in Nepal, several casualties feared. (Twitter)

Nepal Plane crash LIVE UPDATES: In a tragic incident, a passenger jet crashed at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, leaving many feared dead. The plane identified as US-Bangla airlines lost its control while landing. The media reports claim ‘technical glitch’ to be the reason behind the accident. An airport spokesperson told Kathmandu Post that casualties are expected although there is no update on it so far. The photos and videos that surfaced following the crash show smoke rising from an airport runway.

Here are all the LIVE Updates for Nepal Plane crash:

3: 55 pm: The Director General of Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (Caan) Sanjiv Gautam said that the plane was out of control when it attempted to land on the runway.

#Nepal: A US Bangla Airlines #plane carrying 67 passengers on board #crashed at #TribhuvanInternationalAirport in #Kathmandu. Airport has been closed for all operations. Rescue operation underway. pic.twitter.com/jvZiAggdPT — amit shukla (@amittotal) March 12, 2018

3: 45 pm: As per media reports, dead bodies of at least 17 passengers have been recovered so far.

3: 36 pm: The plane reportedly came down on the east side of Tribhuvan International Airport’s runway. Here are the footages of the scene:-

3: 30 pm: As per a report by The Indian Express, all flights in and out of the Tribhuvan International Airport have been cancelled following the crash.

#breaking major and v serious #crash at #TIA #Kathmandu when an incoming flight from #Dhaka attempting a forced landing came down next to the runway. Very sad scenes at the airport where a major emergency operation is underway. pic.twitter.com/MAP9biB8YV — Mr Dan Ayliffe (@DanAyliffe) March 12, 2018

3: 20 pm: As per media reports, fourteen passengers were pulled out and rushed to the Kathmandu Medical College. The fire-fighters are still trying to tame the fire.

Nepal plance crash LIVE Updates: Fourteen people have been rescued from the site including four crew members

3: 15 pm: The plane is believed to have been travelling from Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh when it crashed in Kathmandu.

3: 05 pm: The local media reports claim that the accident occurred due to a technical glitch while landing.

3: 00 pm: As per media reports, the rescue operations by the army are underway. There were 78 passengers onboard, as per TV reports.

#TNExclusive: US-Bangla Airline plane crashes at Nepal’s Kathmandu Tribhuvan International Airport pic.twitter.com/uOhygRY80F — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 12, 2018

2:55 pm: According to a report by The Sun, an airport official said that the aircraft became unstable while descending into the airport.