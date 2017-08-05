Nepal, China to develop cross border power transmission lines

The power-line connectivity between the two countries will pave the way for power trade in the future between the two neighbours (AFP)

Nepal and China have initiated process for the joint development of cross-border transmission lines which will pave the way for electricity trade between the two neighbours. Nepal has sent a draft of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to the Chinese government for the joint development of the power transmission lines between the two countries, said a senior official at Nepal’s Energy Ministry. The power-line connectivity between the two countries will pave the way for power trade in the future between the two neighbours, China’s state-run Xinhua news agency reported. Former Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli had asked China to help in developing 400 KV cross-border transmission lines project at Rashuwagadi-Kerung border point during his official visit to the country in March 2016. “In line with the understanding reached with Chinese side during the visit of former prime minister Oli, the MoU draft on mutual cooperation in developing cross border transmission line was sent to China,” Dinesh Kumar Ghimire, spokesperson of the Energy Ministry, was quoted as saying by Xinhua.

“It has been around four months that we sent the draft and we are awaiting the response from the Chinese side,” he said. The government is still waiting for response from the Chinese side. “After its finalisation, the MoU could be signed during high-level visits between the two countries in the future,” the official said. Nepal is considered one of the richest countries in the world in terms of hydro-power generation capacity. There are several hydro-power projects being developed in the bordering regions between Nepal and China.