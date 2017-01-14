Need to change Prime Minister rather than NAB ordinance: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has said that it is Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who needs to be replaced rather than the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordinance. (AP)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has said that it is Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who needs to be replaced rather than the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordinance. “Let NAB be handed over to me for three months. I will hang all looters upside down. There is a need to change the prime minister rather than NAB ordinance,” the Daily Times quoted Khan as saying while talking to journalists outside Supreme Court (SC) on Friday.

He underlined, “It was very difficult to find out a Sadiq and Amin in the country. I have heard that a new Qatari letter is coming. Rulers stand mired in the Panama case.” He held that the PM himself claimed he had all the evidence. “But we came to know in court that he has no evidence. Therefore, the PM is escaping from court. He is answerable; this is a democracy, not a dictatorship.”

“Counsel for PM is finding excuses. It seems from their arguments that it is difficult to find a Sadiq and Amin in the country. Sharif family never said they are owners of Mayfair flats. No one is talking about Maryam Nawaz as beneficiary owner. But ICIJ has already said Maryam Nawaz is beneficiary owner. Does the PM not know his children have become billionaires?” he asked. “A corrupt prime minister will never let National Accountability Bureau (NAB) do accountability,” Khan added.