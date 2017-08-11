Nawaz Sharif’s daughter and Imran Khan indulge in ugly Twitter spat!

The war of words began when Imran Khan made a tweet about Sharif’s Wednesday rally from Islamabad to Lahore.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz and cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan on Thursday traded barbs on Twitter with the former calling the latter a “stooge”. The war of words began when Imran Khan made a tweet about Sharif’s Wednesday rally from Islamabad to Lahore. The former Pakistan PM was holding a rally in an attempt to prove his popularity among masses despite the Pakistani supreme court disqualifying him from holding any public posts in the country. In a scathing attack on Sharif, Imran termed the rally a “corruption bachao rally” ( “save corruption rally”), and even said it was showing a “downward trend in the no (number) of people listening”.

Imran taunted that less number of people turned up for rally due to”rent-a-crowd methods” of Pakistan Muslim League(N). The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder also mocked Sharif for travelling in a bulletproof car. “Speaking from a bulletproof car doesn’t inspire confidence in already-dwindling crowds. If you fear death, you shouldn’t undertake “people’s” rallies,” Khan Tweeted. Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who seemed unimpressed by the barbs made by Khan, replied to him on Twitter. Maryam said Imran has “lost it” and called Imran ” irrelevant”.

Speaking from a bulletproof car doesnt inspire confidence in already-dwindling crowds. If you fear death you shdnt undertake “ppl’s” rallies — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 10, 2017

Patwaris & rent-a-crowd methods do not make one into a leader of the people. http://t.co/3o4GlhXy6y — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 10, 2017

NS’s struggle is bigger than all of you stooges combined. You have lost it completely. Your heartburn is understandable. You’re irrelevant. http://t.co/qm9M5cVHzg — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) August 10, 2017

“NS’s (Nawaz Sharif’s) struggle is bigger than all of you stooges combined. You have lost it completely. Your heartburn is understandable. You’re irrelevant,” she tweeted. Earlier, Maryam had tweeted that the rally route was “choking” with large number of people gathred to support her father.

Sharif, who addressed a rally in Rawalpindi, urged people to guard their mandate so that elected representatives are not removed through “undemocratic” means, days after he was disqualified by the Supreme Court for holding office over the Panama Papers scandal, Press Trust of India reported.