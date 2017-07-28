Nawaz Sharif will return with greater force, says daughter Maryam Sharif

Maryam further asserted that Nawaz Sharif will be unstoppable and stated, “Rok sakte ho to rok lo ! (sic)”. (Image: FE)

In the wake of the Pakistan Supreme Court disqualifying Nawaz Sharif from the post of the Prime Minister, Maryam Sharif said that her father would return with greater force and support. Maryam, in a series of tweets, expressed her anger over the Pakistan Supreme Court’s decision and raised her voice in support of her father and the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N). “Another elected Prime Minister sent home, but only to see him return with greater force & support & soonest Insha’Allah. Stay strong PMLN”, she said in a tweet. She further asserted that Nawaz Sharif will be unstoppable and stated, “Rok sakte ho to rok lo ! (sic)”. “Today will pave the way for Nawaz Sharif’s resounding victory in 2018. He will be unstoppable. Insha’Allah. Rok sakte ho to rok lo !”, Maryam tweeted. Maryam said that despite the recent political developments in Pakistan, the PML-N stands united.

“The PML-N stands united, more resolute & unfazed. That’s also unprecedented. Alhamdolillah!” she said. Meanwhile, the Opposition party politicians expressed their elation over the Supreme Court’s decision to disqualify Prime Minister Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for their role in the Panama Papers Leaks case, and took complete credit for the landmark judgement announced. PTI vice-chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said, “It’s a historic day. Let’s strengthen Pakistan, let’s get rid of terrorism from the country. Let us take this moment to express gratitude to the armed forces, police and other law enforcement agencies. We should also thank the JIT members for not succumbing to the enormous pressure and serving the cause of justice.”

Pakistan People’s Party leader Qamar Zaman Kaira was quoted by the Dawn, as saying, “The judgement was expected. It was on the cards for long.” All the opposition parties played their part in this, but the credit does go to the PTI and Imran Khan for taking this issue to court and fighting this long legal battle.