Nawaz Sharif sacked, Imran Khan sets eyes on Pakistan PM chair; here is what he revealed

It is a big admission by Pakistani cricket star-turned-politician Imran Khan.

It is a big admission by Pakistani cricket star-turned-politician Imran Khan. As Imran is prepared for a victory rally to celebrate the success of his campaign to remove Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from office, he said his aim was to take the job himself next year, according to a report in Reuters. “We will contest the elections and I’m confident we will win the elections,” Imran Khan told Reuters. Khan wants to ride the momentum of his drive against Sharif to win the 2018 general election, more than 20 years after he entered politics.

On Friday, the Supreme Court disqualified Sharif from office on the grounds he did not report a nominal monthly salary from his son’s Dubai-based company, money the prime minister says he never received. Khan spearheaded demands for an investigation on Sharif after the leaking of the Panama Papers, which revealed his family had bought expensive London apartments through offshore companies.

Imran Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, was the petitioner in the case.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Friday had disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Papers scandal after an investigative panel concluded his family’s assets exceeded their income, effectively ousting him from office and barring him from electoral politics for at least five years. In a unanimous decision by a five-judge bench, the Supreme Court also referred all corruption charges against Sharif and his three children, including heir apparent Maryam Nawaz, to an accountability or anti-graft court.