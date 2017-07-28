Nawaz Sharif disqualified as PM of Pakistan: Triumphant Imran Khan reacts; know what he said

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former cricketing icon Imran Khan saluted the judiciary and expressed hope that after this decision Pakistan would develop now like a normal nation. (Reuters)

Hours after the Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was sacked following an order by the Pakistan Supreme Court in the Panama Papers Case on Friday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former cricketing icon Imran Khan has commented on the issue. The political leader saluted the judiciary and expressed hope that after this decision Pakistan would develop now like a normal nation. Soon after the verdict was announced, Opposition parties welcomed it. While PTI described it an end to “godfather’s rule”, other Opposition politicians gave credit to the PTI led by cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan for the legal victory, as per news agency PTI report. In his personal reaction, Imran said, “Finally law has caught up with the powerful, I salute the judiciary, they are our heroes,” as per news agency ANI. He further said that “Entire nation (Pakistan) is celebrating happiness today, because they thought that now it would develop like other countries.” (Poora mulk aaj khushi mana raha hai, kyunki hume lagta hai hum abhi aur mulkon ki tarah ab aage badh sakte hain).