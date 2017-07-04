Narendra Modi Israel visit: We must oppose evils of terrorism, radicalism, violence that plague our time, says PM

On his part, PM Modi reiterated, “We must oppose evils of terrorism, radicalism and violence that plague our time.” (Source: Gopal Baglay)

Narendra Modi Israel visit: After a rousing reception at the David Ben Gurion airport in Tell Aviv by his Israeli counterpart Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and thereafter attending a number of events that included a farm as well as a Holocaust memorial and Theodor Herzl mausoleum after PM Netanyahu’s impromptu invite where PM paid tributes, both addressed the media. Speaking first, PM Netanyahu told PM, “You have had a glimpse of our painful past, but also of its promising future.” Looking further into the future and hinting at the upcoming linkages between India and Israel, Netanyahu addressed the PM directly and said, “Israel is looking to build a partnership of talent with India.” This was his acknowledgment of the mutual give and take that is expected to happen in terms of the strengths that both nations will bring to the table and deploy to promote their mutual interests together. PM Netanyahu also sent a loud and clear warning to the world of fanatics by saying, “We will defeat forces of terror that rampage in the world and threaten both our nations.” On his part, PM Modi reiterated, “We must oppose evils of terrorism, radicalism and violence that plague our time.”

PM Modi began his statement before dinner with PM Netanyahu by saying, “I thank my good friend PM Netanyahu and Mrs Sara for opening their home to me today.” He added after that, “We want to put in place a robust security partnership to respond to shared threats to our peace, stability and prosperity. We want to frame our relationship that transforms the landscape of our economic engagement.” PM Modi also spoke about the Jewish community living in India and highlighted some of the names of some high achievers there in the armed forces and elsewhere. He said, “Indian Jews are a living and vibrant connect to this shared history.” Speaking about the big strides Indian economy and the people of the country are making, PM stated, “India is a fast growing economy and we are using technology and innovation for the progress of our nation.

Modi will be in Israel till July 6 before traveling to Hamburg in Germany to attend the G-20 Summit.In Israel, he will also meet President Reuven Ruvi Rivlin and address the CEOs of the two countries as well as the Indian diaspora, according to PTI.