Narendra Modi Israel visit: PM visits Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial; read text of full speech here

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accompanied PM to the memorial. (Source: Gopal Baglay)

Narendra Modi Israel visit: Prime Minister Modi today went to Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial and honoured the victims of the mass killings by Nazi Germany – in one of the greatest tragedies of them all as many as six million Jews were killed by Adolf Hitler led Nazi Germany’s men. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accompanied PM to the memorial. Modi’s three-day visit to Israel is the first by an Indian prime minister to the Jewish state although India’s relationship with Israel was established as far back as some 25 years ago. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted, “So that the light of humanity always shines through us. PM pays homage to 6 million lives lost in the Holocaust at Yad Vashem Memorial.” The trip included visiting the Hall of Names, containing photographs and names of Holocaust victims, and the Children’s Memorial. PM Modi also took part in a memorial ceremony in the Hall of Remembrance.

PM inscribes Visitors Book at Yad Vashem, says the Memorial is a mirror to societies esp in dealing w intolerance, hatred and terror pic.twitter.com/46hUKdFk1a — Gopal Baglay (@MEAIndia) July 4, 2017

The memorial and museum is in the shape of prism penetrating a mountain, Yad Vashem is mainly underground and occupies over 4,200 square metres in space. The memorial recounts the experiences of the individual victims through original artefacts, survivor testimonies and personal possessions. It was opened in in 2005.

The place also has nine galleries of interactive historical displays on the Holocaust. The museum leads into the Hall of Names, which contains more than three million names of Holocaust victims submitted by their families and relatives, according to PTI.