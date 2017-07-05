Narendra Modi Israel visit: PM gives new I for I mantra for relationship says, it stands for India for Israel and Israel for India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created a new mantra for Indo-Israeli friendship.

Narendra Modi Israel visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created a new mantra for Indo-Israeli friendship at a time when the relationship between both the countries is at its zenith. PM Modi while speaking to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said that the new mantra for the Indo-Israeli relationship is ”I for I, which stands for India for Israel and Israel for India.” The Prime Minister made the comment on his maiden visit to the Jewish state. In fact, PM Narendra Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel, the PM is on a three-day visit to the Jewish nation. In the meeting, Israeli President Rivlin recalled his visit to India and said that the visit was very memorable and that he could never forget it. Rivlin said ”I can never forget my visit to India, it was a memorable visit”.

In the meeting with the Israeli President Prime Minister Modi had also said that Israel is ‘Is-a-real’ friend. PM Modi had reached Israel on Tuesday where he received a grand welcome from his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, who went on to welcome PM Modi in Hindi. The Israeli Prime Minister had said ”Aapka swagat hai,” while welcoming PM Modi. After a rousing welcome at the David Ben Gurion airport in Israel, the Prime Ministers of the nations went to Yad Vashem, the Holocaust Memorial.

At the Holocaust Memorial, Prime Minister Modi had said that the memorial is a reminder of unspeakable evil and a tribute to unbreakable spirit. After the visit to Yad Vashem, the leaders of the two countries paid an unscheduled visit to Mt. Herzl, the mausoleum of the founder of modern Zionism.