Narendra Modi Israel Visit: India PM to ‘sleep’ in Donald Trump’s bed

President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hug while making statements in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, June 26, 2017. (AP/PTI)

Narendra Modi Israel Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi may occupy US President Donald Trump’s “bed” when he visits Israel on July 3, reports The Jerusalem Post. It says that after giving a bear hug to Trump during his recent visit to the White House, the “the news is that he will be the next occupant of Trump’s bed – well, not exactly”.

According to the report, Modi will stay in the same luxury suite at the King David Hotel, in which Trump had stayed during his recent visit to Israel. It says that making arrangement for Modi’s visit was more “strenuous” for Israeli officials than Trump, but not with the same level of restrictions.

The King David hotel was cleared of all guests who were not a part of the US Presidential Delegation during Trump’s visit. But for Modi, only the upper floor and parking area of the hotel has been vacated. Interestingly, unlike Trump, Modi will be “welcomed with pomp and ceremony”, says the report. The India PM will be given a red carpet welcome.

The India PM would also be welcomed by the chairman of King David Hotel Michael Federmann, who is also the chairman of defense electronics company Elbit Systems. The company has considerable deals with India, says The Jerusalem Post.

Israel is preparing to give a grand welcome to Modi as it considers him one of the most important premieres of the world.

On Tuesday, one of the leading Israeli business daily had describe India PM forthcoming visit to Israel as, “Wake up: the most important PM of the world is coming.”

While discussing the Indo-Israel ties in its Hebrew edition, business daily ‘The Marker’ in a feature story said Israelis had set up huge expectations from US President Donald Trump’s visit to the Jewish state but “he didn’t say much” while Modi, a leader of 1.25 billion people enjoying massive popularity and representing one of the fastest growing economies of the world deserves a lot of attention, reported PTI.

Other local newspapers and news portals have also given a lot of attention to the much-publicised three day trip of Modi with The Jerusalem Post even creating a separate link, “Modi’s Visit”, where it has put up stories related to India.