Narendra Modi Israel visit: How Israeli PM Netanyahu is taking all steps to make India Modi trip special

Narendra Modi Israel Visit: A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three-day visit to Israel, the Jewish state’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) at a press conference on Monday said that Israel attaches a lot of importance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the country. Yuval Rotem, Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, ”Prime Minister Netanyahu will escort PM Modi during his three-day visit, this is not a practice we extend to other dignitaries”. Rotem added, ”This alone shows how much importance we attach to this visit,” newswire service ANI reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will also personally receive PM Modi at the David Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv on Tuesday. This special gesture has only been extended to US Presidents and to the Pope, sources told ANI. Recently Israeli PM Netanyahu personally received US President Donald Trump at the airport.

Netanyahu will personally take Modi to the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, where the two leaders will see rare exhibits related to the Indian-Jewish heritage, including a replica of the Jewish synagogue in Cochin.

According to the Indian Express, Netanyahu in a cabinet meeting in late June had said, ”Narendra Modi, my friend, will come to Israel, This is a historic visit, no Indian PM has come to Israel in 70 years”.

The Israeli embassy has posted a video in which Israeli citizens are seen welcoming PM Modi in Hindi. PM Modi through a tweet has responded to that video.

Modi’s visit is aimed at commemorating 25 years of establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may occupy US President Donald Trump’s “bed” when he visits Israel on July 3, reports The Jerusalem Post. It says that after giving a bear hug to Trump during his recent visit to the White House, the “the news is that he will be the next occupant of Trump’s bed – well, not exactly”.

According to the report, Modi will stay in the same luxury suite at the King David Hotel, in which Trump had stayed during his recent visit to Israel. It says that making arrangement for Modi’s visit was more “strenuous” for Israeli officials than Trump, but not with the same level of restrictions.