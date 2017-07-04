Narendra Modi Israel visit: PM lays wreath in remembrance of victims at Holocaust memorial

PM Narendra Modi visits the Holocaust Memorial. (Source: PMO)

Narendra Modi Israel visit: Prime Minister Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu visited the Yad Vashem or the Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem to lay a wreath at the memorial’s remembrance hall in honour of those killed by the Nazi’s in Germany during the Second World War. Modi visited the museum hours after landing in the Jewish state. Before the visit to the museum, the two Prime Ministers had gone to a farm where the new fast-growing Israeli Chrysanthemum flower was named in honor of PM Narendra Modi – the new flower will be called MODI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created history by becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu personally came to Tel Aviv’s David Ben Gurion airport to receive ‘his friend’ PM Narendra Modi. The two Prime Ministers greeted each other with hugs when they met. The two leaders have met before in the backdrop of the United Nation General Assembly meeting in New York in 2014 and in the backdrop of the meeting of the Paris climate deal last year.

Modi visited the museum hours after landing in the Jewish state. (Sources: ANI)

The Holocaust was the murder by Nazi Germany of over six million Jews during the Holocaust. While the Nazi persecution of the Jews began in 1933, the mass murder was committed mostly during World War II – ordered by Fuehrer Adolf Hitler. The Nazis never showed any restraint and the killings only stopped when the Allies defeated them, according to the Holocaust Memorial. This was one of the worst mass murder cases that the world has ever seen.