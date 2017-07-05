Narendra Modi Israel visit: From fight against terror to marriage made in heaven, here are 5 key takeaways from the India Israel joint statement

As per the content of the statement terror and trade topped the agenda of the meeting. (Source: ANI)

Narendra Modi Israel visit: Prime Minister Modi after holding a meeting with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and the signing of 7 agreements between both countries, delivered a joint statement at a crowded press conference. As per the content of the statement, terror and trade topped the agenda of the meeting. PM Netanyahu indicated how important he thought this meeting was. He said, “This is a marriage made in heaven but we are implementing it here on earth.” The 7 deals between the two nations were on 1) setting up an India-Israel Industrial R&D fund, 2) water conservation, 3) water utility reform in India, 4) India-Israel Development Cooperation on Agriculture, 5) cooperation on Atomic Clocks, 6) setting up a GEO-LEO optical link and 7) cooperation on electric propulsion and small satellites. Here is a list of the top five key takeaways from the joint statement made by the Prime Ministers of the two countries:

1) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the meeting was very productive and a lot of issues were discussed during the meeting between the two leaders. He said they discussed and agreed to do much more to protect each other’s strategic interests.

2) PM underlined the importance of ensuring global peace. He said, “Our talks focused on not just areas of bilateral opportunities but also how our cooperation can help cause of global peace and stability.”

3) The two nations have also decided to combat growing radicalization and terror. The cyber security authorities will exchange knowledge and expertise to tackle the menace of terrorism in cyberspace. PM Modi said, “India has suffered first hand the violence and hatred spread by terror, so has Israel. PM and I agreed to do much more together to protect our strategic interests and also cooperate to fight growing radicalization.”

4) Current situation in West Asia and in the wider region came up for mention and PM Modi said that he hoped a peaceful dialogue and restraint will prevail in the region.

5) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the aim is to build a relationship that reflects the shared priorities and draws on the enduring bond between the people of the two nations. PM Modi also added that the people hold natural affinity and warmth towards each other.