Narendra Modi in Israel: Benjamin Netanyahu says my friend, we have been waiting for you for a long time. Welcome to Israel!

Narendra Modi Israel visit: Prime Minister Modi has created history by becoming the first PM to visit Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu personally came to Tel Aviv’s David Ben Gurion airport to receive ‘his friend’ PM Narendra Modi. The two Prime Ministers greeted each other with hugs when they met. Netanyahu, stealing a page from Modi’s book greeted him in Hindi, the Israeli Prime Minister said, ”Aapka swagat hai mere dost” (which means you are welcome my friend). The Israeli Prime Minister went on to say that the two nations can do much more together. Netanyahu said, ”My friend, we have been waiting for you for a long time. Welcome to Israel! We can do even better together”. The Israeli Prime Minister went on to call his Indian counterpart ”A great leader of India and a great world leader”.

The two leaders in their speech implied that the visit will open a new chapter in the relations between the two nations. Netanyahu said, ”Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that in our bilateral relationship the sky is the limit, but I would want to correct him, our scientists are working together in space technology, we have breached that limit”. The Israeli Prime Minister said that Israel has been waiting for too long for this visit, infact the country has been waiting for 70 years for this visit”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after reaching Israel said, ”It is my singular honour to be the first Indian Prime Minister to undertake this groundbreaking visit to Israel”. PM Modi while addressing a gathering at the David Ben Gurion airport said alongside building a strong partnership, we are also cooperating to secure our societies against a common threat of terrorism”.

The Israeli PM also said, ”I am confident of the real mathematics of life, of success of our partnership for many reasons; the talent of our people”. While speaking about India Netanyahu said ”We love India, admire your culture, history, democracy and commitment to progress”.