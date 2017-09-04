Myanmar violence: Protests near Myanmar consulate against killing of Rohingyas

Rights activists held a protest near the Myanmar consulate in the city amidst heavy police deployment today against the alleged killing of Rohingyas in that country. (Image: Reuters)

Rights activists held a protest near the Myanmar consulate in the city amidst heavy police deployment today against the alleged killing of Rohingyas in that country. The protesters raised slogans against the Myanmar government and demanded that steps should be taken to stop the killing of Rohingiyas. An official of the Association for Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR), Ranjit Sur said the killing of Rohingiyas in Myanmar should immediately stop as it is against humanity. “Both the government of that country (Myanmar) and the international community should take steps to stop the genocide,” he said. “The protest was peaceful. There was no untoward incident,” south east division deputy commissioner Kalyan Mukhopadhyay told PTI.

A total of 87,000 mostly Rohingya refugees had arrived in Bangladesh since violence erupted in Myanmar on August 25, the United Nations said today amid growing international criticism of Aung San Suu Kyi. Thousands of the stateless Muslim minority people have fled the mainly Buddhist nation and poured over Myanmar border since the latest round of fighting broke out piling pressure on the already overcrowded camps in Bangladesh.