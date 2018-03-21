  3. Myanmar president Htin Kyaw resigns with immediate effect ‘to take rest from duties’

Myanmar president Htin Kyaw resigns with immediate effect ‘to take rest from duties’

Myanmar's civilian president, Htin Kyaw, has resigned with immediate effect "in order to take rest from the current duties and responsibilities", his office said in a statement posted on Facebook on Wednesday.

By: | Yangon | Published: March 21, 2018 11:32 AM
Myanmar, Htin Kyaw, Myanmar president Htin Kyaw, Myanmar president Htin Kyaw resigns, Myanmar president resigns, Aung San Suu Kyi Htin Kyaw, a close friend of leader Aung San Suu Kyi, has announced that he is retiring. (AP Photo)

Myanmar’s civilian president, Htin Kyaw, has resigned with immediate effect “in order to take rest from the current duties and responsibilities”, his office said in a statement posted on Facebook on Wednesday. Htin Kyaw, whose post is largely ceremonial, has been a close ally of the country’s de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi. He was handpicked by the Nobel peace prize laureate to become president because a constitution drafted by the country’s former junta bars her from the top office. There has been speculation in the local media for some months that Htin Kyaw was in ill-health, but this was denied by officials. The president’s office said: “According to the Myanmar constitution article 73 (b), procedures will be undertaken to fill the president vacancy within seven working days.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top