Myanmar pledges to continue working with the United Nations

The Myanmar government on Tuesday pledged to continue working with the United Nations in its endeavor to achieve the socio-economic development of the country. Speaking on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of the United Nations, Myanmar President U. Htin Kyaw said the theme of the debate of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly in September gives further impetus to his country’s efforts for peace process and reconciliation, democratization, promotion and protection of human rights and economic development, Xinhua reported. The President hoped that the United Nations will in accordance with the theme be able to enhance its support for the people of member states in their nation building and development efforts in line with the host country’s priorities.

The theme of the 72nd UN General Assembly is “Focusing on people– Striving for peace and a decent life for all on a sustainable planet”. He pledged commitment to sustainable conservation of environment and promoting and protecting human rights, including respecting fundamental rights of an individual. He vowed to work together with the UN agencies, international organisations, non-governmental organisations and individuals for implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals. The President said the Myanmar government would make efforts to successfully overcome all challenges with the active participation of the people and the continued support of its friends around the world.