Myanmar extends curfew in northern Rakhine

Myanmar extended curfew orders in northern Rakhine state for two more months to ensure further security, stability and rule of law, media reports said on Wednesday. The Maungtaw District Administration said the order took effect from Monday. There will be a ban on assembly of more than five persons and going outside from dusk to dawn between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., Xinhua news agency reported. The original order was imposed shortly after the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) extremists launched coordinated attacks on police outposts in Maungtaw on August 25, displacing residents from a number of areas there.