Murders hit record high in Mexico

Mexico registered a record number of murders last month, officials have said, underlining the country’s struggles to deal with the horrific violence surrounding the multi-billion-dollar narcotics trade. There were 2,186 homicides in May, said a report from the National Public Safety System — the highest figure since the country began keeping track 20 years ago. The deadliest state was Guerrero, in the south, a hotspot in Mexico’s war on drugs where 216 people were killed.

In the western state of Sinaloa — where rival factions have been battling for control of the Sinaloa drug cartel since its kingpin, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, was extradited to the United States in January 154 people were killed, the highest number in six years. Since Mexico first sent the military to fight drug trafficking in 2006, a wave of bloodshed has left more than 200,000 people dead or missing, as rival cartels wage war on each other and the army.