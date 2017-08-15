Mother wraps newborn in plastic, mails it to orphanage; story will shock you

The courier boy was keen to check the parcel when he first picked it up but was forbidden by the mother.(IE/YouTube)

A 24-year-old Chinese woman allegedly wrapped her newborn girl in plastic bags and mailed her to an orphanage, according to the Independent. The incident took place in Fuzhou in Fujian province on Wednesday afternoon. A courier boy discovered the infant when he saw the parcel moving and heard the child wailing inside the package while he was making deliveries. As soon as he opened the package the baby was found wrapped in black bags and was profusely sweating.

The courier boy was keen to check the parcel when he first picked it up but was forbidden by the mother, according to a Beijing News report. However, after finding the infant the courier man immediately contacted police. A one-minute 21-second video of the incident, which was posted on Weibo — a Chinese social media platform — has gone viral. As seen in the video, a crowd gathered around the newborn. A man is also seen dipping cotton into water and used it to wipe the baby’s lips.

Watch the video here:



Later, the baby was taken to a hospital in Fuzhou, as per New Straits Times. Police arrested the mother as she was accused of abandoning her baby. As per the Chinese laws people abandoning children can be jailed for up to five years, the report added.

CNN reported as per the Chinese Ministry of Social Affairs latest statistics there around 460,000 orphans in the country. In 1979, China introduced one-child policy in a bid to control population growth, however now, the government is concerned about the country’s dwindling workforce as it will not be able to support an increasingly older population.