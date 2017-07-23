Most Americans say Trump Jr meeting Russian lawyer unfit: Poll

While Republicans are less troubled by the meeting, with 44 per cent saying the meeting was appropriate, four in five Democrats regard the meeting as inappropriate. (Reuters)

A majority of US voters say that it was not appropriate for one of US President Donald Trump’s sons to accept an offer to meet with a Russian lawyer who promised “damaging information” about Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election. According to the Politico/Morning Consult poll released this week, 52 per cent voters say a meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and the Russian lawyer was inappropriate, compared to 23 per cent who say the meeting was appropriate. The remaining 25 per cent have no opinion, the poll said. Opinions about how the meeting differ largely by party, the poll also found.

While Republicans are less troubled by the meeting, with 44 per cent saying the meeting was appropriate, four in five Democrats regard the meeting as inappropriate. Trump Jr., together with Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, had been repeatedly linked for attending a meeting with a Russian lawyer in the hope of getting hands on previously-promised “damaging information” about Trump’s then-opponent Democratic presidential candidate Clinton.

The meeting — which took place on June 9, 2016 at Trump Tower in New York — also involved a Russian-born American lobbyist, a senior executive of a Russian real estate developer, an interpreter, and a British music publicist who proposed and later arranged the meeting via emails with Trump Jr.