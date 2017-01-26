More US national parks take to Twitter to defy US President Donald Trump

In a growing protest against US President Donald Trump’s policy on climate change, more national parks in the country have joined hands, media reported. (PTI)

In a growing protest against US President Donald Trump’s policy on climate change, more national parks in the country have joined hands, media reported. According to a report on BBC on Wednesday, Badlands National Park’s tweets about global warming were deleted earlier this week but now others have shared their concerns.

Trump has many times called climate change a hoax.The National Park Service shut its own Twitter operation briefly after an apparent clampdown but was reactivated later with an apology message.”The account had retweeted photos about turnout at President Donald Trump’s inauguration, suggesting numbers at the ceremony were lower those at President Obama’s ceremony,” the report noted.

After the incident, Badlands National Park’s official Twitter account posted a series of tweets with a hashtag ‘Resist,’ highlighting climate science data which were widely shared but removed by Tuesday evening. Joining the trend, Redwoods National Park tweeted about climate change saying: “More redwoods would mean less #climatechange”.

In a tweet posted earlier, Golden Gate National Recreation Area wrote: “2016 was the hottest year on record for the 3rd year in a row.”An unofficial Twitter account ‘AltUSNatParkService’ of the ‘resistance’ team has also been set up to post against Trump’s climate change policies. “An American government that ignores science to pursue ideological and corporate agendas endangers the world, now, and for the future generations,” tweeted AltUSNatParkService.