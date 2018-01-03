More trouble awaits Pakistan? After $255 million aid cut, Donald Trump admin to announce specific action soon

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Pensacola, Florida, U.S., December 8, 2017. REUTERS/File Picture

After the suspension of $255 million military aid to Pakistan in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s angry tweet, it seems more trouble is awaiting awaits Islamabad. According to the US Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, the US will announce specific action against Pakistan soon. “First, in terms of Pakistan, as I said, our goal is that we know that they can do more to stop terrorism, and we want them to do that. That seems pretty simple. In terms of specific actions, I think you’ll see some more details come out on that in the next 24 to 48 hours,” Sanders told media. yesterday.

In a tweet on New Year Day, Trump had accused Pakistan of fooling the US and giving only “lies” and “deceit” in the name of fighting against terrorism in the last 15 years. “The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!,” Trump had tweeted. Following this, the US confirmed that it has suspended $255 million military aid to Pakistan.

Explaining what prompted Trump to tweet like this against Pakistan, Sanders said, “The President outlined a new strategy for Afghanistan and South Asia earlier this — past year in August. And, at that time, he laid out and said that Pakistan is not fulfilling its obligations. The President is simply following through on a commitment that he made, because this is a President that does what he says he’s going to do. We know that Pakistan can do more to fight terrorism, and we want them to step up and do that.”

The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018

“Look, this is something that the President has been following and has talked about, again, back during August, when he laid out his Afghanistan and South Asia strategy. And this is something that the administration continues to watch on a daily basis and the President receives daily updates and briefings. And I can’t go into any further detail beyond that,” she added.

Yesterday, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said President Trump was prepared to stop all funding to Pakistan until it stops harbouring terrorists. Sanders said Trump was taking all these steps because Pakistan had failed to fulfill its obligations in the fight against terrorism.

Pakistan has expressed “deep disappointment” over Trump’s allegations. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif in a tweet had challenged Trump’s claim that the US has given Pakistan more than USD 33 billion dollars as aid over the last 15 years, saying verification by an audit firm would prove the US president wrong.