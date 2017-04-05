More than half a million sign Melania Trump petition

The Slovenian-born former model and mother of one has continued to live at her Manhattan penthouse apartment more than two months after husband Donald Trump was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. (Reuters)

More than half a million people have signed a petition demanding that First Lady Melania Trump move into the White House or foot the expense of living in New York herself. The Slovenian-born former model and mother of one has continued to live at her Manhattan penthouse apartment more than two months after husband Donald Trump was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. The first lady has said that she and 11-year-old son Barron will move to Washington after the current school year ends in the summer. New York expects to spend an average of USD 127,000- USD 146,000 a day for the police and USD 4.5 million annually for the fire department to protect the first lady and her child while they live in Trump Tower, city police chief James O’Neill wrote February in a letter to local members of Congress.

Police spent USD 24 million on protecting the family from election day on November 8 2016 to inauguration day on January 20, on the eve of which the New York real estate tycoon moved to Washington. “The US taxpayer is paying an exorbitant amount of money to protect the First Lady in Trump Tower,” said the petition set up on Change.Org. “As to help relieve the national debt, this expense yields no positive results for the nation and should be cut from being funded,” it added. The petition, which was started two weeks ago, has already been signed by more than 514,200 people. It has a goal of reaching one million supporters. The petition is to be delivered to Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, both prominent Trump opponents on the left of US politics.