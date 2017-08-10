Monkeys serve as waiter in this Japanese restaurant! They get bananas as salary and soya bean as tip

Through out the day, these monkeys dressed in a chequered waiter’s shirt and skirt serve beer to guests and also do jobs like fetching napkins for dinners. (YouTube grab)

In a bid to attract new customers and retain old ones, restaurants always make efforts to do something unique. In such one-of-its-kind effort, a restaurant in Japan has included monkeys to serve. The Kayabukiya Tavern is a traditional-style Japanese restaurant. It looks like an ordinary food point with modest premises until one steps inside, as it quickly becomes apparent that Macaque monkeys have replaced human waiters. According to a report in Daily Mail, the idea clicked into the mind of restaurant owner Kaoru Otsuka, when he saw a seventeen-year-old Fuku-chan delivered a napkin to a table unprompted, mimicking Yat-chan, the original Macaque waiter. Her attempt to usher into the role of a waiter, made Otsuka decide to let her do the job. It is the precision of the monkeys in their role, that people from far across the globe visit the restaurant to be served by this adorable animal waiters. Impressed by the job, they also leave a tip of soya beans for them.

Through out the day, these monkeys dressed in a chequered waiter’s shirt and skirt serve beer to guests and also do jobs like fetching napkins for dinners. And if you are wondering how monkeys can do the job with such precision, the report said that they are prone to mistakes. On several occasions, they were seen spilling a bowl full of peas while running to a table. However, it is simply ignored by the customers. In fact, if they do a good job they are given a tip of soya beans while their payments come in the form of bananas, as per the report.

Talking about her bond with these monkeys, Otsuka told Daily Mail that they are closer than her family. It is the level of bond, that she can hold them all day and sleep with them. OShe happily said that once she started taking care of them, she could not let them go.