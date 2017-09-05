Modi China visit: Xi Jinping hails JL Nehru in meet with PM Modi, says willing to work with India on principles of Panchsheel

Chinese President Xi Jinping evoked the memory of India’s first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru. (ie)

Modi China visit: Chinese President Xi Jinping evoked the memory of India’s first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru and said that China is ready to work with India to seek guidance from the five principles of Panchsheel, according to CNN-News18. Xi made the statement just days after the two nations withdrew their troops from the border after a stand-off at the Doklam in Bhutan. Chinese President made this statement in the bilateral meet with PM Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. The Modi-Xi meet was the first after the two nations resolved the Doklam impasse. The discussion between the leaders was termed forward looking. “Our dialogue in bilateral relations between India and China were fruitful,” PM Modi said. Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar has said that the two leaders have reaffirmed that it is in the common interest of the two nations to have good relations. Jaishankar added that both sides have taken a constructive approach during the meeting, according to an Indian Express report.

In July, Geng Shuang, a Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson had accused India of trampling on the Panchsheel Pact signed by India, China and Myanmar and also accused India of illegally crossing the border. Geng Shuang said ”India, China and Myanmar jointly proposed the five principles of peaceful coexistence (the Panchsheel Pact) in the 1950s. Surprisingly, the Indian side has trampled on the norms of international relations by illegally crossing the border.” Shuang went on to question India by saying ”If India continues on this path then how will it win the trust of its neighbours and how will it play a greater role internationally,” as per an Indian Express report.