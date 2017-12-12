Missing Argentine submarine’s search focused on mystery object

An ongoing search for the missing Argentine submarine that disappeared 26 days ago was currently focused on a mystery object detected at a depth of 700 metres, according to the navy.(Image: Reuters)

An ongoing search for the missing Argentine submarine that disappeared 26 days ago was currently focused on a mystery object detected at a depth of 700 metres, according to the navy. “There is nothing new. We’re working on an element that (US research vessel) Atlantis is reviewing at this moment,” Navy spokesman Enrique Balbi said on Monday. Despite poor weather in the search effort, the international team looking for the ARA San Juan continues to work using tools such as remote-control probes, Efe news quoted the spokesman as saying.Six vessels are deployed in the search zone, based on the sub’s last reported position, course and speed and the location of an explosion that roughly coincided with the San Juan’s disappearance, Balbi said

Navy headquarters last heard from the submarine on November 15 and it was eight days later that authorities declared the 44 crewmembers as presumed dead. The San Juan went missing en route from Ushuaia, the world’s southernmost city, to its home base in Mar del Plata, southeast of Buenos Aires. Two sailors assigned to the San Juan who were not aboard went the submarine disappeared, on Monday met Defence Minister Oscar Aguad, the navy spokesman added.