‘Missiles will be coming’! President Donald Trump warns Russia over Syria chemical attack; top developments

Things went bitter between two superpowers – United States and Russia – on Wednesday after the US President Donald Trump said that the US-Russia relationship is even “worse now” than during Cold War. This statement came on Wednesday after Trump warned Russia against supporting Bashar al-Assad in Syria. Trump said the US missiles “will be coming” in retaliation for an alleged chemical weapons attack on civilians. Taking to Twitter, Donald Trump said Russia shouldn’t be partners with Bashar al-Assad, who kills his own people.

Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

“Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart!’ You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!” Trump tweeted. The US President issued this statement in response to a Russian warning on Tuesday that any U.S. missiles fired at Syria over the assault on a rebel enclave would be shot down and the launch sites targeted.

Here are the top developments in the ongoing tussle between US and Russia:

1. Trump’s message comes one day after Russia vetoed a US-drafted resolution at the United Nations Security Council. The resolution was moved to set up a panel to identify the perpetrators of Saturdays’ alleged toxic gas attacks in Douma.

2. In response to Trump’s statement, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said “smart missiles should fly towards terrorists, not legal government”. Damascus and Moscow refer to rebels fighting Assad as terrorists. The Syrian government and Russia say the reports of a poison gas assault on the Syrian town of Douma are baseless.

3. Russian Foreign Ministry said any U.S. missile strike could be an attempt to destroy evidence of the reported chemical weapons attack in the Syrian town of Douma. Russia said that both nations should avoid steps that in reality could destabilise the already fragile situation in the disturbed Syrian region.

4. The Russian Ruble fell sharply after President Donald Trump threatened a missile strike on Syria. The dollar traded above 64 rubles on the Moscow exchange for the first time since 2016, a two percent drop.

5. U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Wednesday due to rising concerns over the verbal confrontation between the United States and Russia over military action in Syria.