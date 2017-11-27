Miss Universe 2017: South Africa’s Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters wins coveted crown in Las Vegas

Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was crowned Miss Universe in Las Vegas today. (Twitter)

Miss Universe 2017: Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was crowned Miss Universe in a star-studded ceremony in Las Vegas, making her only the second South African to ever win the crown. The second runner up was Miss Jamaica and the first runner-up was Miss Colombia. Margaret Gardiner last took the crown in 1978 and SA did not compete in the pageant between 1985 and 1994. The 2017 Miss Universe Top 10 were Venezuela, USA, Philippines, Canada, South Africa, Spain., Brazil, Colombia, Thailand and Jamaica.

Congratulations to Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, the winner of the 2017 #MissUniverse competition! pic.twitter.com/JYuQYc3Lvo — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) November 27, 2017

Meanwhile, India’s Shraddha Shashidhar, model and the winner of Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva 2017 could not make it to the top 10 at the event. India had pinned high hopes on Shraddha after the recent crowning of Haryana’s Manushi Chhillar at this year’s Miss World Pageant in Sanya City.

This year’s edition of the Miss Universe pageant has separated contestants by geographic region for the first time. The 92 women on Sunday were divided into three regions: Americas, Europe, and Africa and Asian Pacific. Four contestants from each region are guaranteed to advance to the finals. Four other women regardless of the region will also move forward in the competition. This year’s pageant has more contestants than ever before. Cambodia, Laos and Nepal are being represented for the first time in the show.