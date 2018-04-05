Miracle indeed! Heartwarming story of a Chinese family reunited with daughter after 24 years

Wang Mingqing and her daughter Kang Ying

There cannot be anything more grieving than a family losing their young daughter. The pain and the suffering are unimaginable for the family. However, there is an incident which cannot be termed as any less than a miracle. A Chinese family who lost their daughter when she was three years old was reunited after 24 years.

Wang Qifeng, the daughter, was only 3-years-old when she was found missing from her parents’ fruit stall in Chengdu, a city in south-western China. Her father, Wang Mingqing and his wife Liu Chengying soon they realised that their daughter was missing started looking for her frantically by asking nearby shoppers.

It took as much as 24 years for Wang Qifeng and her family to reunite. And the story of their meeting is no less than a miracle. Wang Qifeng, who now identifies herself as Kang Ying, got to know about her long-lost father from a sketch of what the three-year-old might look like after 24 years reports China Daily. This sketch was circulated online until Kang stumbled upon it one day. Kang was living with her husband and her children when she saw the sketch and was shocked by the likeness.

Wang Mingqing

Kang Ying got in touch with the authorities and came to know that many more details matched which included a scar on her head. Kang Ying was living in north-eastern Jilin province of China.

Woman who went missing at 3 reunited with parents, siblings.

Meanwhile, Kang’s father, Wang Mingqing did not stop looking for her daughter. He started working as a driver for an app-based taxi service called Didi Chuxing in hopes to pick her daughter up someday as a customer. While speaking to China Daily, he said, “I have received 4,839 requests for rides since I became a Didi driver. In the past two years, I have always been waiting for one passenger – my missing daughter.”

Kang reached out to Wang and a DNA test was done on Sunday. Following that it was confirmed she was indeed the daughter who went missing when she was three years old. Kang Ying met with her family at the Chengdu airport, the city where she was lost on Tuesday.