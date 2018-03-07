Michelle Obama meets 2-year-old who was mesmerized by her portrait, asks her to keep on dreaming big

Michelle Obama with 2-year-old kid Parker Curry. (Source: Instagram)

Michelle Obama has always been known for her warm gestures towards people. The former US first lady, in another such act, on Tuesday met Parker Curry, the girl who had become an internet sensation after a picture of her staring at Obama’s portrait in the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, DC had gone viral. The image was reportedly clicked by another visitor at the gallery in which the toddler was seen completely awestruck looking at the portrait.

In one of her interviews, Parker had said that she wanted to meet the former first lady and tell her that ‘she’s a queen’. Least did Parker know that her dream will come true so soon. Michelle Obama not only met Parker but also shook a leg with her.

Obama had posted a video of Parker dancing with her to Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake It Off’ in a tweet and on Instagram on Tuesday. “Parker, I’m so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)!” Obama wrote on Instagram. “Keep on dreaming big for yourself … and maybe one day I’ll proudly look up at a portrait of you!” she added.

The painting was made Amy Sherald and highlights the importance of representation for young children of color. The artist had also posted Parker’s viral image on her Instagram and had said that she was inspired to become an artist after seeing black people’s interest in paintings.

“I don’t remember a lot about my childhood, but I do have a few emotional memories etched into my mind forever and seeing that painting of a man that looked like he could be my father stopped me dead in my tracks,” Sherald wrote.