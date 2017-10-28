Mexico will not recognize Catalonia’s independence, says President Enrique Pena Nieto

The political turmoil in Spain intensified on Friday as the Madrid government dismissed Catalonia’s president and parliament hours after the region declared independence. (Reuters)

Mexico will not recognize Catalonia’s declaration of independence from Spain, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto wrote in a post on Twitter on Friday evening.

The political turmoil in Spain intensified on Friday as the Madrid government dismissed Catalonia’s president and parliament hours after the region declared independence.

Pena Nieto made it clear he will stand beside Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy as he confronts the nation’s most acute political crisis since it embraced democracy in 1978.

“Mexico will not recognize the unilateral declaration of independence of Catalonia,” Pena Nieto wrote. “We hope for a political and peaceful solution.”

Nations including France, Germany and the United States have also voiced their support for Spanish unity.

Spain was plunged into uncertainty on Oct. 1 when Catalonia, a prosperous northeastern state tahta ccounts for 20 percent of Spain’s gross domestic product, held an independence referendum, though courts had declared the proceedings illegal. Separatists declared victory despite a participation of only 43 percent.

Shortly after the referendum, Mexico’s Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said in a statement that the country favored a unified Spain.