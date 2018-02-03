Mexico should beware Russia poll meddling: Rex Tillerson

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned Mexico today to be wary that Russia does not interfere when it elects its next president in July. (Image: Reuters)

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned Mexico today to be wary that Russia does not interfere when it elects its next president in July. Russian agents have been accused of using online propaganda and computer hacking to undermine democratic processes in the United States and several European countries. The Kremlin dismisses such allegations, but a probe into whether US President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russia has triggered a bitter political crisis in the US. Reports this week suggested Washington fears that Mexico will also see such interference in July, when voters will choose a successor to President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Asked about this at a news conference with Mexico’s Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray, Tillerson said: “All I can say to you is that we know that Russia has fingerprints in a number of countries around the world. “We hear this from our European counterparts as well. My advice, to Mexico, would be pay attention. Pay attention to what’s happening,” he said. At a speech Wednesday to mark the start of a five-nation tour, Tillerson warned that Russia and China are seeking to expand their influence in Latin America and urged the region to stand by the values of the “democratic hemisphere.