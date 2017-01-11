Meryl Streep, US under Obama dropped 3 bombs every hour. Does that disgust you too?

Meryl Streep used her Golden Globe acceptance speech as an opportunity to launch a scathing attack on Donald Trump. (Source: Reuters)

Actors being actors often use hypocrisy to position themselves as the voice of the right. Nothing wrong in doing so, but being selective in their opinion doesn’t help them hide the hypocrisy for long. When Hollywood actress Meryl Streep lambasted the US President-elect Donald Trump at the Golden Globe Awards 2017, she was lauded the world over for showing “spine” against the world’s most powerful person. However, her words didn’t sound like coming from a genuine rights warrior, but more of a political opportunist who used an unusual stage to score something the world would forget, just like it does many beautiful things.

Streep used her Golden Globe acceptance speech as an opportunity to launch a scathing attack on Trump. Without taking the President-elect’s name, she accused him of imitating a disabled reporter in 2015. Trump denied the claim. Streep went on to say, “When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.” Incidentally, Streep voiced these words to exhort the Hollywood fraternity to support the Committee to Protect Journalists.

At tonight’s #GoldenGlobes we honor Hollywood legend Meryl Streep with the prestigious Cecil B. Demille Award. pic.twitter.com/dxpeCDNXY6 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

Streep could have sounded more genuine if she had also talked about the abuse of power by the US across the world for its interest, something the American press chose not to report often.

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never “mocked” a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

“groveling” when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Ironical it may appear, but Trump is justified every time he says, ‘Media is fake’ and every time someone like Streep, who openly canvassed for Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton in a losing battle, makes a “moving” speech. Outgoing US President Barack Obama also makes moving speeches. But look at the legacy he is living behind. Eight years of the Nobel Peace prize winning President’s rule has left the world more tensed, more violent with more terrorists everywhere.

Under Obama’s watch, the US dropped an average three bombs every hour around the world in 2016, reports NBC News. Obama became the President promising to withdraw the US from international conflicts. Quoting a report by the New York-based US Council of Foreign Relations, it says the US dropped 26,1717 bombs on Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen, Somalia and Pakistan. But does this disgusts Meryl Streep, apart from Trump? Sure, she won’t say a word on this.