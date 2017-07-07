Melania Trump ‘trapped’ as G20 protestors surround hotel in Hamburg: Report

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump smiles during a visit at the Copernicus Science Center, an interactive science museum geared heavily to young people, in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, July 6, 2017.(AP Photo)

G20 Summit 2017: US First Lady Melania Trump was reportedly trapped inside her hotel in Hamburg, Germany as protestors surrounded the building, British online newspaper Independent reported today. The US First Lady is in Germany with President Donald Trump for the G20 Summit 2017. The report said that Melania was scheduled to participate in an event for the spouses of G20 leaders.

The event was organised by German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s husband. According to the report, a spokesperson for the US delegation told German media that they were unable to get clearance for Melania to leave the hotel in which she is staying. It also said that President Trump was able to reach the G20 Summit venue after “driving through the city at a fast speed under heavy police escort.”

In a tweet, Melania wished for the safety of those injured in the protests. “Thinking of those hurt in #Hamburg protests. Hope everyone stay safe! #G20,” she tweeted.

Thinking of those hurt in #Hamburg protests. Hope everyone stay safe! #G20 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 7, 2017

In another report, the Independent said that President Trump had trouble getting hotel room in Hamburg. His team had to wait for an abnormally long time to book accommodation for the President and his travelling staff. The report said no rooms were available in the city as all the major hotels were booked. The local newspaper Hamburger Abendblatt reported that Four Seasons, a multi-national hotel chain, had to turn Trump’s team away as they were full.