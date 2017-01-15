Media watchdog asks Pakistan to probe killing of journalist in Balochistan

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has asked Pakistan to investigate the killing of a journalist in the Balochistan province. (Reuters)

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has asked Pakistan to investigate the killing of a journalist in the Balochistan province. In a statement, the media watchdog has demanded action against those responsible for the killing of 37-year-old Mohammad Jan, who was returning home late Thursday night in Kalat area when targeted by unidentified assailants, reports the Dawn.

The journalist had worked for the Urdu-language daily Qudrat and was teaching at a school. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the killing. Pakistan is considered one of the deadliest countries for journalists. According to the watchdog, 59 journalists have been killed in Pakistan from 1992 to 2016. Earlier, Balochistan Union of Journalists and Quetta Press Club office-bearers had also condemned the journalist’s killing and asked the government to arrest the culprits without any delay.