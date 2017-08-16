Mark Ruffalo protests at Trump Tower over Virginia violence

The 49-year-old actor decided to protest following US President Donald Trump’s response to the violence against the counterprotesters of a rally organised by white nationalists. (Instagram)

Actor Mark Ruffalo held a candle light vigil at Trump Tower in the memory of Charlottesville victim, Heather Heyer, who was killed in a weekend rally in Virginia. The 49-year-old actor decided to protest following US President Donald Trump’s response to the violence against the counterprotesters of a rally organised by white nationalists. Trump had said that “there is blame on both sides” for the demonstration that turned violent on August 12. Ruffalo posted a video on Instagram to inform his fans and followers about the protest. “We want him to hear us. We want him to know that an American killed on American soil by a Nazi is not acceptable. That there is no equivalence, there is no many sides. “There’s two sides to this. People who fight Nazis and Nazis and that’s it. We cannot allow Nazis to be a normal part of our society. We have to fight,” he said in the video. “The Avengers” star was supported by filmmaker Micheal Moore, who interrupted his own Broadway show, ‘The Terms of My Surrender’ to sit beside Ruffalo on top of a double-decker bus he arranged for the public.

The vigil was also joined by actor Olivia Wilde, who led chants of “Trump is not a legitimate president! Trump is not America! We love America!” outside the tower.

According to Entertainment Weekly, “The Big Sick” actor Zoe Kazan also came forward to raise slogans such as, “We reject fascism! We reject white supremacy! We reject Neo- Nazis! We will not accept white supremacy in the White House!” Some celebrities took to social media to register their protest.

Heading to Trump Tower for a candle light vigil for Heather Heyer who was murdered by an Alt Right American Nazi. A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on Aug 15, 2017 at 7:01pm PDT

TV host Jimmy Kimmel wrote on Twitter, “I haven’t seen anything that crazy since Tyson bit Holyfield @realDonaldTrump.” Author JK Rowling tweeted, “One good thing about that abomination of a speech: it’s now impossible for any Trump supporter to pretend they don’t know what he is.” Veteran actress Barbra Streisand said Trump said what he really believes without a prepared statement. “Equating neo-Nazis to those protecting civil rights is disgraceful and crazy,” she continued.

“Captain America” star Chris Evans tweeted, “Is anyone else watching this?!? Wow… It’s like watching a train wreck!! ‘Before I make a statement I need the facts’? Since when??”

Heyer, 32, who was a paralegal, was protesting against the demonstration channelised by white supremacists. She died when a driver rammed his car into a group of protesters at the rally.